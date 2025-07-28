Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IWF stock opened at $439.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $440.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.