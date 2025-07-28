Comparing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and SouthCrest Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $87.39 million 3.62 $24.05 million $1.70 11.00 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.97%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 14.40% 12.26% 0.72% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

West Bancorporation beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

