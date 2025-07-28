Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 198.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,217,000 after acquiring an additional 327,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after purchasing an additional 933,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,535,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLI opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

