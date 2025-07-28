iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
