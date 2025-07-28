Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s rivals have a beta of -0.62, meaning that their average share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million $116.32 million 9.02 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors $343.60 million $148.50 million 14.55

Profitability

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 44.83% 12.42% 5.63% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 33.39% 11.33% 5.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 255 1341 1312 22 2.38

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.3% and pay out 105.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending rivals beat Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

