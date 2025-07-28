Comparing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -159.80% -65.81% -38.41% Covalon Technologies 10.95% 13.40% 11.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DarioHealth and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DarioHealth presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.13%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

33.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Covalon Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.04 million 1.07 -$42.75 million ($0.56) -1.16 Covalon Technologies $22.91 million 2.31 $1.96 million $0.09 21.44

Covalon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. It also offers medical coating platform, a process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. In addition, the company provides wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. It offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company’s direct sales force. The company serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians’ offices. Covalon Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.