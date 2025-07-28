Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

