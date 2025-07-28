Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 198,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,667,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,793,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,655,000 after buying an additional 3,190,578 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 543,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

