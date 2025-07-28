Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 10,894 Shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 2.36% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 634.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 99,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SFLO stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $313.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.