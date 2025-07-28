Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.64 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 66.7% in the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.