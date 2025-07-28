Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 158,403 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,362,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,952,000 after buying an additional 505,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 520,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,740,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $3,576,759.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,988,234.22. This trade represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,480,422.50. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $143.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.