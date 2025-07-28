Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,619 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.53.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $177.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

