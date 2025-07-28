iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

