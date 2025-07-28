Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total transaction of $960,492.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,858.36. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $735.01 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $830.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 177.54, a P/E/G ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

