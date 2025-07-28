Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

