Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.53.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SO stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

