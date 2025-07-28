Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ExlService by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

