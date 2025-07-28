Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of F stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.