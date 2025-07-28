Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $182.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $183.17.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

