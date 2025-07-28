The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $250.22 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.25 and a 200-day moving average of $266.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,150,450.96. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,669.16. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,681. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

