Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $89.40 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.