Melia Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Melia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up 6.9% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,390,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 137,906 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,361,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,192,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

