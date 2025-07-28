Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 891 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.40 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.