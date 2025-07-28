Melia Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Melia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Manhattan Bridge Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOAN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

LOAN stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

