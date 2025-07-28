Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 449 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $296.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.33. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

