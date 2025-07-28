Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,076 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $110.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

