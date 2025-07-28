Meridian Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $313,808,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth about $98,485,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $70,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nice by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,981,000 after buying an additional 296,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth about $37,843,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $162.42 on Monday. Nice has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $200.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

