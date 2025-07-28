Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58,924 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.48.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $104.82 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

