Meridian Management Co. Has $526,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,457,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

XOM opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

