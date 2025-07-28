Meridian Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 383.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18,473.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $170.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.99. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

