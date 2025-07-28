Melia Wealth LLC Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Melia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises approximately 8.0% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Melia Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.6%

BCSF opened at $15.27 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $990.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.