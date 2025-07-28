Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Economico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

