Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – July 25th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, AmpliTech Group, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development or commercialization of quantum hardware, software and related services. Because quantum computing remains an emerging technology with uncertain commercialization timelines, these equities often carry higher volatility and risk alongside the potential for significant long-term gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 24,252,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,219,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,896,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,172,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,387,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,267,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.65. 8,123,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,219,859. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.03. 379,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -1.03.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 72,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,000. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

