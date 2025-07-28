Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.27.

Shares of AMGN opened at $306.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.07. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $340.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

