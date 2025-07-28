Top Penny Stocks To Watch Today – July 25th

AEye, Opendoor Technologies, and Incannex Healthcare are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at low per?share prices—often below $5 in the U.S.—and typically have modest market capitalizations. Because they’re thinly traded, they often suffer from low liquidity and wide bid-ask spreads. This combination of factors can lead to extreme price volatility and elevated risk of manipulation or fraud. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 315,522,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Opendoor Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 203,767,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,293,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Opendoor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.78.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of IXHL stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 199,066,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,880,762. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 7.47.

