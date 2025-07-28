Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,523,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,153 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,265.36. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 9.5%

ASTS opened at $54.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

