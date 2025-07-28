iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 332,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 225,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTG opened at $22.88 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

