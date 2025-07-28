Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – July 25th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, premium watches and luxury automobiles—targeting affluent consumers. These equities typically benefit from strong brand equity and pricing power but can be sensitive to shifts in global consumer confidence and discretionary spending. Investors often view them as a play on rising wealth trends and stable demand among high-net-worth individuals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $52.62. 1,308,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,632. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. 2,179,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,354. The company has a market cap of $651.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 152,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Featured Articles