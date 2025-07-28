Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – July 25th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve building or enabling the metaverse—a collective network of immersive virtual environments. This includes makers of VR/AR hardware, developers of 3D content and virtual-world platforms, gaming studios, and digital-asset marketplaces, with investors betting on the sector’s growth as more social and commercial activities migrate into these interconnected digital spaces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. 88,964,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,059,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.87.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $93.64. 859,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Globant has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29.

