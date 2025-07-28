Financially Speaking Inc Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Financially Speaking Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of Financially Speaking Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 449.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.56.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

