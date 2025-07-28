Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

TT opened at $472.43 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $473.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

