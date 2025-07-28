First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

CIBR stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $76.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

