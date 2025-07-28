Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 17,546 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after purchasing an additional 324,618 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

