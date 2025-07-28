Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

