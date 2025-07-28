Financially Speaking Inc Has $640,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Financially Speaking Inc trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Financially Speaking Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $160.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

