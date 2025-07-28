Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 783.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $98.02 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $101.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

