Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 359.0% in the first quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $569.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.94. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $576.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

