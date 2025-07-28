Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

Shares of MEDP opened at $447.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $501.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

