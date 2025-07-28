SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 4.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MDY opened at $587.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
