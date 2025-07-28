Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,390.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITM stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $47.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

